Ngizwe Mchunu acquitted of all charges against him

Katlego Jiyane | Former Ukhozi FM DJ, Ngizwe Mchunu, has been acquitted of charges of incitement to commit violence and breaching the Disaster Management Act. The charges were brought against him after he hosted a press briefing during the July 2021 unrest. He made comments at the time calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma, who was incarcerated just before the violence and looting broke out, among other things.