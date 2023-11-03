Meyiwa trial: Court hears about lead investigator's encounters with Sibiya
On Friday, Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane told the court how Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya was arrested and made several appearances for the possession of drugs and ammunition while police continued to link him to Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.
JOHANNESBURG - More details of the State’s investigation in the Senzo Meyiwa case have been divulged in the Pretoria High Court.
One of the lead investigators sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane has been testifying in the trial within a trial.
The court is establishing the admissibility of alleged confession statements by two of the men accused of the football star’s murder.
Five men stand accused of Meyiwa’s 2014 murder at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend.
On Thursday, Mogane told the court that police arrested Bongani Ntanzi for a murder case in Nongoma, while they already had intel on his alleged involvement in Meyiwa’s murder.
While Ntanzi and Sibiya were arrested between May and June 2020, it's unclear when exactly they were charged for Meyiwa’s murder.
While the State has completed its examination of Mogane, the defence has asked for time to consult with the accused on the evidence that is being led.
Mogane says they related very well with Bongani Ntanzi, he even told them that he is a great Zulu dance who can put his foot under his armpit.