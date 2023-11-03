Material irregularities by municipalities led to losses of R5.19bn, AG tells MPs

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke was briefing Parliament’s standing committee on the Auditor-General on their annual report and their report on municipal material irregularities.

CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has told Parliament that "material irregularities" by municipalities have led to a financial loss of R5.19 billion.

She said that these material irregularities were related to non-compliance or suspected fraud.

Maluleke was briefing Parliament’s standing committee on the Auditor-General on their annual report and their report on municipal material irregularities.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said their report took a closer look at the loss of public resources through material irregularities.

She said these caused substantial harm and huge financial losses.

"In 194 instances of these material irregularities, we were able to link it to a material financial loss. We were then able to estimate a cumulative value of R5.19 billion of financial loss."

But Maluleke said they had been able to get some money into the fiscus.

"We’ve been able to get R182 million back into the fiscus of financial losses that have been recovered. We also have losses that are no longer happening because a contract has now been cancelled for example."

Maluleke again raised the issue of an overreliance on consultants where auditees don’t get value for money.