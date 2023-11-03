Mapisa-Nqakula: 'We are celebrating a united nation behind the Springboks'

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has thanked the Springboks for including Parliament as their first stop on their victory tour of Cape Town on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has thanked the Springboks for including Parliament as their first stop on their victory tour of Cape Town on Friday.

She said that Parliament had paved the way and enacted laws that have allowed the whole nation to be proud of a diversified team.

Friday was the first time since last year’s fire, that Parliament has hosted a celebration and invited visitors onto the precinct.

ALSO READ:

• Cheering on the Boks, supporters bring Cape Town CBD to a standstill

• Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'

• Webb Ellis Cup tour: Capetonians, politicians give Bokke spirited welcome

• IN PICS: Gauteng goes green & gold for Springboks trophy parade

The #Springboks have arrived at Parliament for the start of the Cape Town leg of the victory tour. LD pic.twitter.com/A9LxVagmSW ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2023

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi thanks parliamentarians for their support. LD pic.twitter.com/wgtv4TWKDd ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2023

The Springboks were last at Parliament in 2019, when they were also celebrated for their third World Cup win.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that Parliament had been honoured to host the four-time Rugby World Cup winning team.

"Others, sometimes they’ve said: 'Oh no, we know you are tired, we know you are exhausted, you can’t wait to go back to your clubs, you can’t wait to go back to your families.'"

She said the Springboks’ victory was more than just about success on the field.

"We are celebrating a united nation behind the Springboks. I don’t think you realise the kind of support and unity which you have brought to South Africa as a result of your win."

In accepting the honour, captain Siya Kolisi thanked Parliament for making it possible for those from disadvantaged background to be part of a national team.