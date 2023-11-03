Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him and all South Africans to play side-by-side in the same team.

CAPE TOWN - Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says the team wants its 2023 Rugby World Cup victory to inspire South Africans to rise above their adversities.

He was speaking at Parliament during the world champions' Webb Ellis Cup tour in Cape Town, on Friday.

He said despite being born into a divided society with unequal opportunities, this weekend's victory shows what is possible when people work together.

“I hope that going forward in business, in everyday life that we understand that the team only won because we decided to put our different cultures and differences aside and focus on the country. I think that’s the most important thing.”

He thanked Parliament for backing the Springboks’ strategy to win the World Cup.

Kolisi added that Cape Town is a special place for him: “This is home away from home for me, I think for a lot of us here. I just want to say thank you.”

He thanked South Africans for all the social media support over the two months of the World Cup.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi thanks parliamentarians for their support. LD pic.twitter.com/wgtv4TWKDd ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the city is extremely proud to be hosting the Springboks for the Western Cape leg of their victory tour.

Hill-Lewis was seen celebrating and dancing with thousands of fans who gathered at the Grand Parade, in Cape Town, to see their favourite Springboks.

He says it’s a pity the tour could not go to other parts of the province.

“It would have been so awesome to got to Paarl to Somerset West where so many Bokke come from, but their schedule is just so tight that we’re sticking here in the city. But already, people from all over the province have come here…”

The mayor said the municipality had made sure the city was well prepared to host the fans and the four-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok team.

“The whole purpose of today’s party is for all of us, all five million Capetonians to say thank-you to our champions.”