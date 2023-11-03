Jacob Zuma pleased with Ngizwe Mchunu's acquittal

The Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday found Mchunu not guilty on charges of contravening the Disaster Management Act and inciting violence.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma said he was happy that former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu had been acquitted.

The charges centred on a press conference Mchunu called during the July 2021 unrest, which followed Zuma’s incarceration for contempt of court.

During the conference, Mchunu called for the former president’s release from prison, among other things.

"I am happy, there is nothing else I am happy, because this man was arrested because of me being thrown into jail while I had no offence - so I cannot not be happy because I saw the law being the law today - they did right as they should."

Mchunu, himself also gushed over Zuma at court welcoming his support at and describing him as “the father of the nation”.

"He is a president of the people. Can you imagine anywhere in the world where the president can just come and attend the case of the nothing like myself?"

When it comes to the outcome of the case, meanwhile, Mchunu too said he was happy.

