'I'm going to lead this country', vows Ngizwe Mchunu after acquittal

The case was brought against him after he hosted a press conference during the July 2021 unrest where he voiced his support for former president Jacob Zuma who was at the time in prison for contempt of court.

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial former Ukhozi FM presenter, Ngizwe Mchunu, said he is going to run the country.

He was in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday for judgment in a case of incitement to commit violence and contravening the Disaster Management Act.

The case was brought against him after he hosted a press conference during the July 2021 unrest where he voiced his support for former President Jacob Zuma, who was at the time in prison for contempt of court.

He was on Friday acquitted of all the charges.

And speaking outside court, he said next on his to-do list was taking the Presidency.

READ: Court absolves former uKhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu of 2 criminal charges

Could Ngizwe Mchunu be the next president?

Well according to the controversial media personality that’s his plan.

"Now it’s me against them, it's me against the world. It’s me against all the political stupidity that’s happening all over the country. We will lead this country. Mark my words. Just watch me next year, where I will be … I'm going to lead this country, trust me … no party, myself. That will be unveiled when it’s about."

Mchunu appeared in court on Friday with a throng of supporters in tow, including none other than Jacob Zuma himself, who welcomed Mchunu’s acquittal.

Carl Niehaus, also a fierce Zuma loyalist, was present during Friday’s proceedings too.

And after the verdict was read out, the three were seen singing and dancing side by side in the public gallery.