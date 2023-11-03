EC Cogta Dept concerned about excessive alcohol use at some initiation schools

With initiation season set to kick off on Saturday, the provincial department said part of the challenges it seeks to address is the use of substances at initiation schools, which is slowly reaching disturbing levels.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape's Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has raised concern over excessive alcohol use at some initiation schools.

The summer initiation season is set to kick off on Saturday, with many young men expected to head to the mountains.

The department said this tradition has been tainted by criminality and the use of substances, which cannot be tolerated.

It said part of the challenges it seeks to address is the use of drugs and alcohol at initiation schools, which is slowly reaching disturbing levels.

The department said this is most prevalent in illegal schools.

It said it is working with the police and the Department of Health to ensure that while the tradition continues, initiates are not exposed to any danger or drug use.

It also urged parents to play an active role when sending their children for initiation to avoid them ending up at unregistered schools.