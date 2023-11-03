DA's axed Cachalia committed to party but 'will always speak truth to power'

Ghaleb Cachalia found himself outside the party this week, following his post on X that Israel was committing genocide against the people of Palestine.

JOHANNESBURG - Axed Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow minister Ghaleb Cachalia says he is still committed to the party after he was fired for failing to follow instructions over comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Cachalia was booted out on Thursday from the opposition party's shadow cabinet, where he served as the Minister of Public Enterprises.

The DA said it agreed that it's international relations spokesperson Emma Powell - would be the only person commenting on the issue.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said Cachalia’s post showed disregard for the party and undermined his leadership.

Steenhuisen wrote a letter addressed to Cachalia, saying a national caucus was called to discuss the conflict in the Middle East.

Cachalia said he would continue to serve his legislative and oversight duties from the back benches of Parliament.

“I will persevere in this regard, in the run up to the elections next year. I will continue to keep a watchful eye on human rights abuses here and globally and will always speak truth to power.”

DA JUSTIFIES BOOTING OUT CACHALIA

Meanwhile, the DA says Cachalia was not fired from the party's shadow ministry over his anti-Israel comments.

Party spokesperson Solly Malatsi said CaIchalia was instead booted out for disregarding instructions to not comment publicly on the matter.

Malatsi said this is not in line with the party's stance on the issue, which advocates for a two-state solution and for both countries to uphold international law.

"So, once caucus has agreed on a position, it is incumbent on each and every member of the caucus and as is outlined in the caucus and [take] the caucus position."