Crowds of people greet Boks in Langa for trophy parade

Captain Siya Kolisi and his team are on the second leg of their victory tour in Cape Town after winning South Africa's fourth Rugby World Cup last weekend.

Supporters lined the streets of Cape Town as the Springboks paraded the Webb Ellis Cup on 3 November 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
03 November 2023 16:46

CAPE TOWN - The Springboks have arrived in Langa to crowds of supporters who've been waiting for them since the early hours of Friday morning.

Awe, shock, wonder - that's some of the looks on the Springboks' faces as they entered the highway to Langa after a very spirited tour of the inner city.

Every bridge was filled with people, cars were stopping on the highway, hooting, screaming and ecstatic to catch even a glimpse of the World Cup winners and the shiny Webb Ellis Cup.

If at any point the players felt a bit drained after the many festivities over the last few days, there was no sign of it when they set eyes on the kids chasing the bus and the smiles on every single person choosing to be stuck in traffic just to see some of this history in making.

Next up for the team on the bus is Bonteheuwel.

The Boks will then fly out of the city on Friday evening and head to KwaZulu-Natal.

