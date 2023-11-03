Court absolves former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu of 2 criminal charges

The charges relate to incitement to commit violence and breaching the Disaster Management Act, with the Randburg Magistrates Court finding the State did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The charges were brought against him after he hosted a press briefing during the July 2021 unrest, and comments he made at the time calling for the release of former president Jacob Zuma - who was incarcerated just before the violence and looting broke out - among other things.

Mchunu’s been acquitted, with the court finding the State did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Ultimately, it’s found while several comments that Mchunu made at the press briefing may have been “wrong” - including his criticism of the Constitutional Court that which sent Zuma to prison - they did not constitute a crime.

The court also found that Mchunu’s version that he, in fact, wanted to quell the violence and that was why he called the briefing - was reasonably and possibly true.

On the back of this, he’s been acquitted of incitement to commit violence.

When it comes to the charges of breaching the Disaster Management Act, meanwhile, the court’s found that a permit he produced during trial ultimately went unchallenged and that Mchunu is - again - not guilty.