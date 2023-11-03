Joburg CBD fire commission venue 'non-compliant for years' - Public Safety MMC

Following a recent oversight inspection at the office, City of Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku said it is inconceivable how the commission was allowed to use the venue in the first place.

JOHANNESBURG - It has emerged that the commission into the deadly Usindiso building fire was being held at a venue without a compliance certificate.

The commission looking into the deadly Marshalltown blaze where 77 people died was cut short after three days of hearings during the week.

The commission received a notice from Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) that the Sunnyside Office Park was not compliant with its safety regulations.

Proceedings have temporarily stopped while authorities seek another venue.

City of Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku said the Sunnyside Office Park has been non-compliant for many years.

Following a recent oversight inspection at the office, Tshwaku said it is inconceivable how the commission was allowed to use the venue in the first place.

“It is just crucial for the provincial government to recognise the significance of fostering a collaborative relationship with the City of Johannesburg municipality. By doing so, they can ensure to adhere city’s bylaw and guarantee the safety of the selected venues.”

The commission’s spokesperson, Thulani Makhubela, said the Gauteng government is responsible for all logistical issues.

The provincial government has not responded to questions from Eyewitness News.