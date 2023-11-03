COJ blames poor intergovernmental relations for suspension of CBD fire inquiry

The probe looking into the uSindiso building fire which killed 77 people in August, was suspended on Monday following a notice by the city that the venue it was being held in was not safety compliant.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says poor intergovernmental relations have led to the untimely suspension of the Marshalltown fire commission.

The probe looking into the uSindiso building fire which killed 77 people in August, was suspended on Monday following a notice by the city that the venue it was being held in was not safety compliant.

The city says it is unclear how there were three days of hearings at the Sunnyside Office Park since the building has been non-compliant for a number of years.

In both the Bree Street explosion and the Marshalltown fire, political leadership from the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng government have bumped heads.

Johannesburg MMC for community safety Mgcini Tshwaku said that if the city had been properly consulted, this debacle could have been avoided.

"As the city, we don't have any problems, we can assist them but you cannot have individuals come and parachute themselves into the city and do as they wish. They are bound to make mistakes."

Gauteng government spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, said that the MMC’s comments were misplaced, as it was officials, not politicians who handled these issues.

The commission has told Eyewitness News it is close to finding an alternative venue and will announce new hearing dates soon.