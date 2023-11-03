Cheering on the Boks, supporters bring Cape Town CBD to a standstill

Some Bok supporters told Eyewitness News they skipped work just to celebrate with the Boks.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town CBD has been brought to a standstill by thousands of Springbok supporters who came to celebrate with the four-time rugby world champions.

The Springboks are currently making their way through the city centre after being welcomed to Cape Town by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis at the City Hall earlier on Friday.

A sea of green and gold could be seen throughout the CBD on Friday as hundreds of thousands of people came to see their favourite Springbok players.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi thanks parliamentarians for their support.

The Cape Town CBD is swarming with Bok supporters.

Fans could be seen cheering and dancing in the streets, bringing traffic to a standstill at intersections all over the city.

Some Bok supporters told Eyewitness News they skipped work just to celebrate with the Boks.

The Springbok gees could definitely be felt in Cape Town, bringing people from all walks of life together.

Every single person that possibly could here is here, hanging out of windows, standing on top of cars, construction workers waving from ten storeys high with their hard hats and cheering Siya Kolisi's name, who, without a doubt, is the favourite.

Eben Etzebeth is a close second as they take turns lifting the Webb Ellis Cup for each of the thousands of fans who have come out to show their support for the team that has made history.

The Springboks will make their way to Langa before visiting Bonteheuwel and then to the airport.