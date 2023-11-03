BUSA highlights impact of AGOA, says it will lobby for 10-year extension

The three-day AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act) business forum is significant for the future of trade relations between sub-Saharan Africa and the US.

JOHANNESBURG - The impact of the African Growth and Revenue Act (AGOA) is again under sharp scrutiny as trade officials from the continent meet with US officials in Johannesburg.

The US piece of legislation gives more than 30 African states preferential access to the lucrative US market for almost 2,000 products.

Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) said the economic benefits of the AGOA arrangement were beginning to show.

The biggest beneficiaries by industry include agriculture and the automotive sectors.

BUSA CEO Cas Coovadia said South African exporters had benefitted up to R2 billion from AGOA since its inception in 2000.

"Basically, as a result of savings because we are not paying tariffs on our exports. It is estimated that approximately 350,000 jobs have been created through AGOA.”

But Covadia warned that the challenges in the logistics and energy sectors, as well as rampant corruption, remained a massive threat for doing business in the country and in other parts of the continent.

"We need specific interventions on all three of those, over a specific timeframe and we can then make sure to stop the slide of the country. This is not going to stop the problems of the country, but it can help us to turn the ship around."

Coovadia said the business fraternity would also lobby for AGOA’s extension by another 10 years when it expires in 2025.