Bipartisan consensus AGOA should remain beyond 2024 elections: US Labour Affairs

The US Special Representative for International Labour Affairs said parties in Congress are pulling in the same direction when it came to AGOA.

JOHANNESBURG - The United States (US) Special Representative for International Labour Affairs, Kelly Fay Rodriguez, said there is a bipartisan consensus that the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) should remain beyond 2024's elections.

The US, like South Africa, goes to the polls in 2024, with Fay Rodriguez suggesting AGOA is likely to be an important foreign policy instrument, with labour taking up a more prominent role in the legislation.

There are some fears that former US President Donald Trump might find his way back inside the White House, leading to a possible push to renegotiate the trade pact.

AGOA is legislated by Congress and gives some African countries preferential access to the US trade market, allowing them to get specific products duty-free.

US President Joe Biden firmly supports Congress’s AGOA programme, including its extension beyond 2025.

While there are some jitters that a possible repeat of a Trump presidency might impact the trade agreements negatively, Fay Rodriguez indicated that parties in Congress are pulling in the same direction when it comes to AGOA and labour concerns.

“[In] the whole of government, at this point, there is an awareness that labour issues are core to our trade and to economic policy.”

Fay Rodriguez said the 2023 forum was the first time labour has been given a seat at the table.

The AGOA Forum will come to a close on Saturday.