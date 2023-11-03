Arson-accused Mafe claims powerful men & women sent him to torch Parliament

Zandile Mafe is testifying in an inquiry into his fitness to stand trial.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, has made some shocking claims at the Western Cape High Court, saying that well-known powerful men and women sent him to burn down Parliament.

Mafe is testifying in an inquiry into his fitness to stand trial.

Earlier on Friday, he confirmed under oath that he did set Parliament alight due to his dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet.

However, Mafe has refused to reveal the identities of the people he claims to have sent him.

Mafe has told the court that he was paid money to burn down Parliament.

He claimed that the alleged masterminds were very well-known people, some in government.

Mafe also told the court that it took him and the alleged masterminds almost a year to plan and carry out the mission.

However, he refused to reveal the names of the people he claimed hired him.

"I'll give you their names after just a while because I've already earned money for that."

The inquiry continues.