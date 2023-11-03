AGOA: More needs to be done to enhance US-Africa trade relations – Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that while several nations have benefitted from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), more needs to be done to enhance trade relationships between the United States (US) and African countries.

Ramaphosa on Friday addressed delegates at the AGOA Forum, where representatives from several countries gathered.

AGOA is a trade agreement that gives eligible African countries preferential access to duty-free products on the US market.

Ramaphosa said the forum needs to establish reforms that will not only benefit big corporations but also small and medium enterprises.

“The early reauthorisation of the renewal of AGOA, with a particular focus on how AGOA can be improved, will help to ensure that AGOA legislation achieves its objectives and reaches its full potential.”