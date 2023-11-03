AG concerned about auditor threats, intimidation by state entities

AG Tsakani Maluleke said while there hasn’t been anything unusual, the threats were ongoing as they audit the books of poor-performing municipalities ravaged by material irregularities.

JOHANNESBURG - Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said she was concerned that their auditors continue to receive threats and intimidation as they audit state entities.

She said while there hasn’t been anything unusual, the threats were ongoing as they audited the books of poor-performing municipalities ravaged by material irregularities.

Maluleke was briefing Parliament's standing committee on the Auditor-General earlier about the entity's annual report and other matters affecting her office.

Maluleke told Members of Parliament (MPs) on Friday that municipalities have racked up material irregularities amounting to over R5 billion.

She said these material irregularities are related to non-compliance or suspected fraud.

But in the course of their audits, she said officials continued to receive threats.

"Some of it comes as intimidation, which we then deal with and some of it does come as threats to individuals. Thus far, there hasn’t been anything unusual in terms of the types of items we have to deal with but it is still of concern that some of our auditors still get threatened."

On the material irregularities, she said they identified 268 out of 170 auditees or municipalities. But she said they were able to get R182 million back into the fiscus.