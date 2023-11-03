Accommodative SARB monetary policy won’t address growth, unemployment: Ramaphosa

The president in his final question-and-answer session for 2023 on Thursday, said the South African Reserve Bank considers several factors when it decides to increase interest rates to quell inflation.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said growth and unemployment couldn’t simply be addressed by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) being "accommodative" in its monetary policy.

He said the SARB looked at several factors when deciding on hiking interest rates while targeting inflation.

Ramaphosa also said there are no plans to review the bank’s mandate.

The president was answering oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Ramaphosa’s last question-and-answer session for the year saw him being grilled on issues affecting the economy, like recent interest rate hikes by the SARB.

But the president said being too accommodating to South Africans wouldn’t solve the problems of growth and unemployment.

“South Africa faces a structural growth and unemployment problem, which cannot simply be addressed by a mere accommodative monetary policy stance.”

He said hiking rates to put a handle on inflation by the bank served the country well and inflation affected poor people the most.

“Higher inflation also erodes the purchasing power and living standards of everyone, especially the poor in our country.”

Ramaphosa said there are also no plans to change the banks mandate to make it focus on job creation.