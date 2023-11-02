Zandile Mafe goes on rant as inquiry into fitness to stand trial gets underway

Zandile Mafe is accused of starting a fire that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly in January last year.

CAPE TOWN - Suspected Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, went on rant as he was ushered into court on Thursday morning.

However, the contents of his outburst cannot be published at this stage until Western Cape High Court Judge Nathan Erasmus has ruled on the matter.

An inquiry into Mafe’s fitness to stand trial is underway and is set down for two days.

A section 79 inquiry into Mafe’s fitness to stand trial is currently underway at the WC High Court



This is to assist the court to determine whether he’s of sound mind to understand proceedings during trial #ZandileMafetrial @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/8asqvLGsSY ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2023

Two psychiatric assessment reports have found Mafe not fit to stand trial.

It also states that at the time of the offence, he could not appreciate the wrongfulness of his alleged conduct.

However, Mafe’s lawyers have previously indicated that there’s nothing wrong with him, and he is fit and ready to stand trial.

As Mafe emerged from the holding cells, he was greeted by one of the journalists.

This triggered him to go on a rant criticising the decision to send him for psychiatric evaluation.

He also made statements about his reasons for allegedly setting Parliament ablaze.

However, both the State and the defence have made requests to the court for the contents of the outburst not to be published since the incident happened in the absence of his legal representative.

Judge Erasmus said he might make a ruling on whether the media can publish or not, later on Thursday.

He’s requested the media to wait until such a ruling has been made.

The inquiry continues.