'We will resolve whatever problem there is': Mchunu on Matzikama water issues

Angry residents in Vanrhynsdorp took to the streets on Thursday to protest over ongoing water supply problems in the area. Some of the affected towns include Clanwilliam and Vredendal. Residents said they hadn’t had water for eight days.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu said he would return to the Matzikama Municipality in the Western Cape to address the water issues residents are facing there.

Angry residents in Vanrhynsdorp took to the streets on Thursday to protest over ongoing water supply problems in the area.

Some of the affected towns include Clanwilliam and Vredendal.

Residents said they hadn’t had water for eight days.

Minister Mchunu said that the water challenges in Matzikama were being given attention.

He was visiting the Clanwilliam Dam construction project on Thursday to assess its progress.

The minister, however, added that if people were complaining about service delivery issues, there must be something more going on.

"We may need to recraft our support so that we don't have people complaining perpetually, but there are support programmes that are running. But it means that if people are protesting, somewhere, somehow things are not coming together. We will resolve whatever problem there is."

The Matzikama Municipality has previously raised concerns about a lack of water infrastructure.