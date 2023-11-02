WATCH: Presidency welcomes Boks at Union Buildings

President Cyril Ramaphosa met the four-time Rugby World Cup champions at the Union buildings before they kickstarted their Webb Ellis Trophy parade in Pretoria.

PRETORIA - The Presidency welcomed the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met the Springboks, right before the team kickstarted the Webb Ellis Trophy tour in Pretoria.

Spirits were high at the City of Tshwane, as the four-time Rugby World Champions received a presidential welcome at the Union Buildings.

[WATCH] The 2023 Rugby world Cup Champions arrive at the Union Buildings ahead of the Webb Ellis trophy tour. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/B9foIzU7Hx ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2023

The #Springboks are greeted by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the first stop of their four-day victory tour.



📹 Tshidi Madia pic.twitter.com/xlco18NwiO ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2023

Cabinet members were in attendance, while the Boks lifted the shiny Webb Ellis Cup over the Nelson Mandela statue at the executive headquarters.

It's been almost a week since the Boks emerged victorious, and South Africans in the capital city sported their green and gold jerseys with pride.

The team is set to lead a parade around the streets of the Pretoria City Centre, before visiting other parts of Gauteng.

READ MORE:

[IN PICTURES] Scenes at the Union Buildings as the Springboks arrive for their presidential welcoming. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/1SPMcSw6gB ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2023