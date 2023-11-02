UCT's council chairperson acknowledges previous council’s failures

An independent panel report released by the council on Wednesday, found former Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and former council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama guilty of serious governance failures at UCT.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) council chairperson Norman Arendse has acknowledged the failures of the institution’s previous council.

The university’s council issued a statement on Wednesday, following the release of a report by an independent panel that was tasked with probing governance issues at UCT.

It found that former UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and former council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama were guilty of serious governance failures.

Among others, the report recommended that Ngonyama, a chartered accountant, be reported to the relevant body for failing to perform her fiduciary duty at UCT.

UCT’s council approved the appointment of an independent panel in November 2022.

Its main task was to probe the circumstances surrounding the termination of professor Lis Lange’s contract as Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Learning and Teaching.

There were rumours that Phakeng and Ngonyama misled UCT’s executive and senate about why Lange had left the university.

The panel’s 179-page report was released by UCT’s council on Wednesday.

It found that Phakeng and Ngonyama had "mendaciously misled" the university about Lange’s resignation.

Arendse unreservedly apologised to staff members.

“We recognise that had council, at the time, fulfilled its governance role as required, the events that unfolded and emotional trauma caused to many individuals could have been avoided.”

Arendse added that UCT’s council was considering the recommendations of the report, and would act to fix and restore the public, stakeholders and donor confidence in the institution.