UCT Black Forum calls for university council's dissolution

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Cape Town (UCT) Black Forum has called for the university’s council to be dissolved.

The forum is an advocacy group established in the interest of UCT’s black students and employees.

It said the council must share the responsibility for the governance failures at the institution.

The forum’s comments come after an independent panel investigating governance issues at the university found former council chair, Babalwa Ngonyama, and the former vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, guilty of poor leadership.

The panel also found that Ngonyama and Phakeng were responsible for the exodus of executive staff at the UCT.

The forum’s spokesperson, Sabelo Hadebe, said there is a campaign to target black academics serving in management positions at the university.

"Council has been involved in every single step, in every decision that has been made. It’s the same council that approved Mamokgethi's second term. So, there's nothing, you can't say you have two DVCs [Deputy Vice Chancellor] that signed non-disclosure agreements and you were not aware."

While Phakeng hasn’t officially responded to the report, she’s commented on an Eyewitness News story on the matter, saying that there's nothing independent about the panel that conducted the investigation.