'They must be shot and killed': Mafe threatens lives of 2 WC High Court judges

Zandile Mafe went on a rant before court proceedings got underway. The judge was not in the courtroom at the time.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, has threatened the lives of two Western Cape High Court judges.

Judge Nathan Erasmus, who is presiding over an inquiry into Mafe's fitness to stand trial, is one of the judges mentioned in Mafe's outburst in court on Thursday.

He went on a rant before court proceedings got underway.

The judge was not in the courtroom at the time.

This is what Mafe said about Judge Erasmus during his rant.

"I've already talked to guys in the prison that they must be shot and killed. If possible, the guys must get them where they stay. Whenever he arrives at home, Erasmus, he must be shot and killed."