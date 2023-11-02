Go

'They must be shot and killed': Mafe threatens lives of 2 WC High Court judges

Zandile Mafe went on a rant before court proceedings got underway. The judge was not in the courtroom at the time.

Suspected Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, appeared in the Western Cape High Court on 2 November 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
Suspected Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, appeared in the Western Cape High Court on 2 November 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
02 November 2023 18:26

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, has threatened the lives of two Western Cape High Court judges.

Judge Nathan Erasmus, who is presiding over an inquiry into Mafe's fitness to stand trial, is one of the judges mentioned in Mafe's outburst in court on Thursday.

He went on a rant before court proceedings got underway.

The judge was not in the courtroom at the time.

This is what Mafe said about Judge Erasmus during his rant.

"I've already talked to guys in the prison that they must be shot and killed. If possible, the guys must get them where they stay. Whenever he arrives at home, Erasmus, he must be shot and killed."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA