Springboks paint City of Joburg green and gold on trophy tour

The Boks kicked off their World Cup-winning parade in Pretoria on Thursday morning and will conclude their Gauteng leg of celebrations at the FNB stadium, south of Joburg, on Thursday afternoon.

BRAAMFONTEIN - The Springbok squad stopped in the City of Johannesburg as their illustrious tour with the Webb Ellis Cup made its way across the iconic Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein.

The Boks kicked off their World Cup-winning parade in Pretoria on Thursday morning and will conclude their Gauteng leg of celebrations at the FNB stadium, south of Joburg, on Thursday afternoon.

READ: Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi

It could well be likened to a scripted tale of spirit and success, adding a new spring to the steps of more than 60 million South Africans who now bask in the glory of a story that began with a simple dream at the dawn of our democracy - that sport could bring about unity and social cohesion.

In a city built on gold, this team of green and gold, gleamed with glorious pride, much like the Web Ellis Cup glistening in the sun as they made their way through the streets of Joburg.

The Springboks paraded the Webb Ellis Cup through Johannesburg on 2 November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Joburg residents have turned up and are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the #Springboks on Simmons Street in the CBD. #StrongerTogether OS pic.twitter.com/6qktIUSbtV ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2023

An iconic team, an iconic moment, and an iconic scene, Siya Kolisi and the Springboks have etched their names in rugby history as they made their way across the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein, showing the world how a nation can rise and conquer.

A sea of green flooded the streets of Joburg as South Africans from all walks of life came out in their numbers to show their unwavering support for the Boks.