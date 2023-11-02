Sars welcomes Godongwana’s MTBPS: There are 'positives’ amid the doom and gloom

CAPE TOWN - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) welcomed Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Godongwana tabled his Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday.

He announced that the government has revised its February budget tax revenue estimate down by R56.8 billion for the 2023/2024 financial year.

This occurs as the country's economy is struggling to generate enough revenue to service its debt over the long term.

However, Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that amid all the doom and gloom, there were some positive messages from the minister's address.

"The fact that we're already R1 billion higher than what is in the printed estimate is a positive message.

“If you look into that, then the financial sector is doing well, wholesale and retail is doing well, community services and government wage bill - all of that are positives."

Kieswetter mentioned that the only sector that was suffering was mining.

"That's understandable because they have a huge dependency on electricity and on logistics. So, they had to cut back production because they don't have the electricity, first of all, and they can't get their product to the ports, so that has to be addressed."

