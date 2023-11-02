RTMC celebrates delivery of 1 million licence discs through NaTIS online system

The successful production and delivery of one million vehicle driving licence discs was announced by RTMC on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - By embracing the fourth industrial revolution in a government online service, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has achieved a noteworthy milestone through the use of the NaTIS online system.

The CEO of RTMC, Advocate Makhosini Msibi, praised the system and said that individuals would no longer have to waste time waiting in line to visit a licence center.

"We bring the disk to you so you may enjoy it comfortably at home. To enhance our services, we are collaborating with individuals just like you. Although everyone has been criticising us as a bad government, this shows that we are becoming better," Msibi stated.

For the purpose of renewing driver's licence discs across the nation, the NaTIS online platform has shown to be the most dependable, economical, and rapidly expanding option available.

Since the platform's February 2022 launch, which has allowed it to provide hundreds of thousands of drivers nationwide with convenience, the business has expanded rapidly.

Msibi personally presented the disk to Lukie Mashishi in Ivory Park, Tembisa, to commemorate the occasion.

When Mashishi got his disc, he was thrilled. He expressed amazement that his disc had arrived in just two days.

"Although I was hesitant to complete this transaction online at first, I decided to give it a shot. I'm happy to be among the million users of the online system since it truly does function. I hope the service expands and can help more people," added Mashishi.