Police investigating yet another deadly shooting in KwaZulu-Natal

Following a series of sporadic shootings in the province, two men, allegedly hijacked on Wednesday morning, were found with bullet wounds outside a men’s hostel in KwaMashu.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police are investigating yet another deadly shooting in the province.

On Wednesday, two men who were allegedly hijacked were found with multiple bullet wounds outside a men's hostel in KwaMashu.

Police in the province said the pair were robbed of their vehicle, a firearm, as well as a cellphone.

The incident took place in an area where seven people were shot and killed just last week on 23 October.

Numerous other shooting incidents have been reported in neighbouring communities, including Ntuzuma and Inanda.

Eyewitness News is yet to receive a response from the Provincial Community Safety Department after reaching out to it for comment.

