Parliament arson accused, Zandile Mafe, back in court

An inquiry into Mafe’s fitness to stand trial will begin on Thursday, after his lawyer said he disputed two psychiatric assessment reports stating otherwise.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of setting Parliament alight, Zandile Mafe, will be back in the Western Cape High Court.

An inquiry into his fitness to stand trial will start on Thursday, and proceedings are expected to take two days.

Mafe is accused of starting a fire that gutted Parliament's National Assembly in January 2022. In September, the case was postponed to determine whether he was fit to stand trial.

Mafe's lawyer, advocate Luvo Godla, said his client disputed the contents of two psychiatric assessment reports.

The reports recommended that he might not be fit to stand trial, also stating that at the time of the alleged offence, he could not appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct.

When this matter came before a Western Cape High Court judge in September, Godla said his client was ready to stand trial, despite being found mentally unfit to do so by two psychiatric experts.

Godla told reporters that there wouldn't be any further assessments on Mafe's fitness to stand trial.

He added that his client was confident that he'd be able to follow court proceedings should the matter go to trial.

Mafe has been charged with arson and terrorism, and has been in custody since his arrest in January 2022.