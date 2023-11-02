Murder-for-fraud accused Lerato Mahlangu compared to 'black widow', denied bail

Lerato Mahlangu was arrested earlier in 2023 after her husband, Sibusiso Mahlangu, whom she had reported died in a fire in their RDP home was found alive and well, behind the wheel of a car believed to have been stolen.

JOHANNESBURG - The Soshanguve Magistrates Court has compared a Soshanguve woman who allegedly murdered her ex and passed his body off as her new husband’s to claim from insurance to “a black widow”.

It also denied her bail application.

Lerato Mahlangu was arrested earlier in 2023 after her husband - Sibusiso Mahlangu, whom she had reported died in a fire in their RDP home was found alive and well, behind the wheel of a car believed to have been stolen.

Both initially abandoned bail but she subsequently had a change of heart and appeared before the Soshanguve Magistrates Court on Thursday to bring an application.

Charged with a schedule 6 offence in the form of premeditated murder, Lerato had to show there were exceptional circumstances justifying her release on bail in the interests of justice.

In an affidavit read out by her lawyer, Nhlanhla Shongwe, she said she couldn’t properly prepare for her trial in prison and that her continued incarceration had a detrimental effect on her nine-year-old daughter, who is now being cared for by Mahlangu’s 60-year-old aunt.

Magistrate Ben Swart dismissed her application, though, finding these were not exceptional circumstances.

He further pointed to the “gruesome” nature of the offence, saying the facts of the matter read “like a Hollywood novel” and that Mahlangu reminded the court of “a black widow”.

The case returns to court later in November, when it’s expected to be moved to the High Court.