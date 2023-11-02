Mpofu criticises panel who assessed Zandile Mafe's fitness to stand trial

An inquiry into Mafe’s fitness to stand trial is currently underway at the Western Cape High Court.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, has criticised the panel of three experts who assessed his client's fitness to stand trial.

The court is hearing the testimony of Dr Thupana Seshoka, who's a leading psychiatrist from the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape.

Two psychiatric assessment reports compiled by the State and defence experts have found Mafe not fit to stand trial.

The reports also state that at the time of the offence, he could not appreciate the wrongfulness of his alleged conduct.

However, Mpofu has questioned how the panel got to these findings.

Dr Seshoka, who led the panel of experts, told the court that Mafe suffered from schizophrenia, a mental disorder that affects a person's ability to think, feel, and behave clearly.

Mpofu asked Seshoka if he understood that the decision as to what must happen with the accused was solely of the court and not of the panel.

Seshoka said he did understand.

"Hence you would find at the bottom of the report, as a panel, we're making a recommendation. It is not an instruction to the court."

Mafe's lawyers are still adamant that there's nothing wrong with him and he is fit and ready for trial.