Meyiwa trial: Court hears Ntanzi represented by same lawyer in other cases

The Pretoria High Court has been hearing testimony from one of the investigators in the case, Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane.

JOHANNESBURG - Court documents have revealed that one of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers was represented multiple times by the lawyer, whom he has denied in court.

Mogane was at the forefront of arresting Bongani Ntanzi in June 2020 for other crimes, including a murder case in Nongoma and a drug-related case.

Ntanzi and four other men stand accused of the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

The name Dominic Mjiyako first came up during testimony by Magistrate Vivian Cronje, who took Ntanzi’s confession statement in June 2020 at the Boksburg Magistrates Court.

Ntanzi’s lawyer, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, told the court that his client did not know Mjiyako and was not legally represented at the Boksburg Magistrates Court.

This is despite at least five witnesses, including police officers, testifying that Ntanzi stood with a man in a suit on the day, believed to be his lawyer.

On Thursday, Mjiyako’s name popped up again, this time as Ntanzi’s lawyer at the Tlhabane Magistrates Court in Rustenburg, where he stood accused of illegal possession of ammunition.

The investigator in this case, Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane, was asked to read court records on this.

Mogane will return to the witness stand on Friday.