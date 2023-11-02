Mchunu set to visit Matzikama Municipality as residents without water for 8 days

Vanrhynsdorp, Clanwilliam, and Vredendal are among the affected areas.

CAPE TOWN - The residents in the Matzikama Municipality have been without water for over eight days.

Residents in the area said the municipality has not been responding to their complaints.

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu is expected to visit the area on Thursday to address the issue.

The community leader in the area, Silvester Cotzee, said that the R27 road in Vanrhynsdorp had been blocked by protesting residents.

"In Vredendal North, it occured that there was some flow of water last night, but this morning again there was no running water in the taps."

Cotzee added that there are also allegations of racism in the delivery of services in the area amongst residents.