Lion's Head visitors urged to conduct activities during daylight after robbery

Table Mountain National Park rangers and the sea, air and mountain K9 unit were alerted to a robbery and conducted a patrol in the area.

CAPE TOWN - SANParks has urged visitors to engage in activities between sunrise and sunset following a robbery incident at Lions Head in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They said the armed suspect managed to get away and police drones were deployed to aid in the search for him.

But, the man is still at large.

"Thankfully, no one was harmed and the suspect fled. We are grateful for the collective effort of our SANParks rangers and K9 the SAPS and their drone pilot, City of Cape Town law enforcement the Camps Bay neighbourhood watch group and role players involved. While the suspects remain at large, we are committed to making our mountain safer and urge our visitors to remain vigilant," said SANParks spokesperson Lauren Howard Clayton.