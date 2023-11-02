Legendary Paralympian Zanele Situ dies at 52

Situ was the first black South African to win Paralympic gold at the 2000 Sydney Games, and at 50 years old was the oldest member of Team SA to compete at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Paralympian Ntombizanele “Zanele” Situ has died at the age of 52.

Matatiele-born Situ was a two-time world javelin champion, and a four-time medallist after clinching two golds in the javelin in 2000 and 2004, silver in the discus in 2000, and bronze in the javelin in 2016.

We mourn the loss of Zanele Situ, a beacon of hope & inspiration in sports. Her journey from adversity to Paralympic gold will continue to inspire. A nation's heart is heavy as we bid farewell to an icon. Read more here: https://t.co/w4PA5f4Sod 🇿🇦🕊️ #RIPZaneleSitu pic.twitter.com/YFxQlw5Azs ' Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) November 2, 2023

Speaking to Eyewitness News previously, she had to say this about the Sydney Games: "While this was an important milestone in Para track and field for SA, for me, race was not a big factor. What was important was appreciating that anyone can get there and equally be celebrated for their athletic performance. What I was proud of, however, was being a beacon of hope for others back home.”

ZANELE SITU wins Athlete of the Year with Disability, recognising her outstanding performance in javelin throw at the World Paralympic Champs in 2017 and at the RIO 2016 Paralympics. Congratulations #ZaneleSitu 👏👏🙌 #gsport13 @MatiesHP @kleroux87 @SPORTandREC_RSA pic.twitter.com/RrJ5VwB67T ' gsport4girls (@gsport4girls) August 31, 2018

At the 2004 Paralympics in Athens, the veteran was handed the Whang Youn Dai Achievement Award, which is handed to two athletes, a man and a woman who achieve sporting excellence and best exemplify the spirit of the games.

Situ is only one of two South Africans to receive the honour; with Natalie du Toit receiving it in 2008.

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) sent its condolences to Situ's family.

“Our heartfelt condolences and sympathy go out to Zanele’s loved ones at this terrible time. She was a shining beacon of hope and inspiration to our sporting nation and brought immense honour to the country. Zanele’s passing comes as a terrible shock and at such a young age," said president of SASCOC, Barry Hendricks in a statement.

Big up to South Africa's world class woman para-athlete Zanele Situ for winning gold in the javelin event and silver medal in the discus at #BerlinOpenGrandPriz2018. At 2000 Sydney Paralympis, Zanele won gold in the javelin event. 18 years later, Zanele Situ is still achieving! pic.twitter.com/P0wEn4TVgA ' cheryl roberts (@cherylroberts00) July 3, 2018

“Zanele was a true South African hero. She was faced with adversity and hardship early in her life and overcame it, reaching the very pinnacle of Paralympic sport. She was a beacon of light, and hope, for all South Africans," said CEO of SASCOC, Nozipho Jafta.

At 11 years old, Situ experienced weakness in her legs which resulted in an inability to walk. She was diagnosed with tuberculosis in her spine, which left her paralysed from the waist down.

The athlete who received the National Order of Ikhamanga Award for Outstanding Achievement in 2003 previously told Eyewitness News that with all that she'd achieved, her most memorable moment was going overseas for the first time in 1996.

"Some high points in my career include travelling abroad for the first time in 1996 and realising that there are many other differently-abled athletes globally doing amazingly in their respective sporting codes.

"Another one that is close to my heart, is the opening ceremony at the 2000 Sydney Paralympic Games. It was so beautiful to see countries coming together, everyone in high spirits and Team SA had also turned out in numbers! There were about 150 plus athletes from SA."

At the 2016 Rio Paralympics, she achieved a personal best in the javelin, throwing a 17.90 metre mark in her third round to take her first Paralympic medal in twelve years, a bronze.

Situ had hoped to improve on her Rio performance or at least bring home a bronze medal from the Tokyo Olympics where she finished fifth.

The Para-athlete had also set her sights on representing South Africa at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.