IN PICS: Thousands cheer on Boks in Pretoria as trophy parade heads to Joburg

Eyewitnesses News spoke to several supporters and some say they’ve skipped work to come support the Boks, while some watched the parade from the balconies of their offices in the CBD.

PRETORIA - The Springboks have concluded the Pretoria leg of the Web Ellis Trophy tour and are now headed to Johannesburg, where they’ll move around the city.

Thousands of supporters filled the streets of the capital on Thursday morning, cheering on the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa (centre) holds the Webb Ellis trophy during the presidential welcome of the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The team’s parade in Johannesburg will begin on Jan Smuts Avenue in Braamfontein and head to the FNB and Orlando stadiums in Soweto.

Pretoria residents came out in their numbers on Thursday morning to cheer on the Springboks as they kickstarted the Web Ellis Trophy tour on the streets of the city centre.

Scores of fans gather in Pretoria during the Springboks' Webb Ellis trophy tour on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Pretoria residents lined the streets of the capital to catch a glimpse of the Springboks during their Webb Ellis Trophy tour on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

This is surely going to be the same experience in Joburg, where the team will begin their tour in Braamfontein and end the day in the streets of Soweto.

Captain Siya Kolisi will continue flaunting his new Webb Ellis Trophy tattoo and Damian Willemse will indeed still be wearing the kit he wore at the finals on Saturday.