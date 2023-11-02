IN PICS: Gauteng goes green & gold for Springboks trophy parade

The Springboks kicked off their four-day trophy tour at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. They then headed to Johannesburg and ended the day off in Soweto. Thousands of supporters lined the streets to see the back-to-back world champions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks kicked off their four-day parade of the Webb Ellis Cup in Pretoria, where they received a presidential welcome from President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cabinet members.

The Presidency welcomed the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 02 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Alpha Ramushwana

President Cyril Ramaphosa (centre) holds the Webb Ellis trophy during the presidential welcome of the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Thereafter, the Boks hit the Pretoria CBD where thousands of supporters filled the streets of the capital, cheering on the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions.

Several supporters said that they’d skipped work to come to support the Boks, while some watched the parade from the balconies of their offices in the CBD.

Scores of fans gather in Pretoria during the Springboks' Webb Ellis trophy tour on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Pretoria residents lined the streets of the capital to catch a glimpse of the Springboks during their Webb Ellis Trophy tour on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

As the Springboks made their way across the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein, a sea of green flooded the streets of Joburg as South Africans from all walks of life came out in their numbers to show their unwavering support for the Boks.

The Springboks paraded the Webb Ellis Cup through Johannesburg on 2 November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

The Springboks ended the first day of the trophy parade at the FNB Stadium in Soweto where thousands of fans showed up to see their heroes.

Supporters welcome the Springboks at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg during the team's Webb Ellis Cup parade on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The Springboks arrive at the FNB Stadium in Soweto with the Webb Ellis Cup on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The Springboks parade the Webb Ellis Cup around the FNB Stadium in Soweto on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi waves to supporters during the Webb Ellis Cup parade at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The Webb Ellis Cup. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The Springboks sing the national anthem during the parade of the Webb Ellis Cup at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The Springboks head to Cape Town on Friday and the Durban and East London over the weekend.