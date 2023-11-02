How we can free higher education institutions from the clutches of corruption

OPINION

Around the world, corruption is a serious threat to the growth and success of nations. Institutions of higher education are one area where corruption has a significant impact.

When these institutions are corrupted, confidence is damaged, creativity is stifled, and a nation's intellectual and economic development are all hampered. In addition to being critical for reestablishing integrity and accountability, freeing a nation's institutions of higher learning from corruption is also important for ensuring the country's long-term survival.

In South Africa, corruption has crept into the public education system.

Nonetheless, a growing number of young people now have access to higher education because of the significant progress made. However, access to these institutions of higher education becomes more unequal when there is corruption.

Corruption in higher education institutions undermines the foundations of education by eroding the values of equality of opportunity and meritocracy.

The quality of education, in turn, degrades when jobs, admissions, and resources are distributed primarily on favours or connections rather than credentials and skills. When competent people are passed over and underqualified people hold influential positions, a cycle of mediocrity is perpetuated.

Additionally, corruption harms a nation's environment for innovation and research.

Scientific advancement is significantly hampered when money intended for research and development is hijacked or siphoned off, which limits the nation's capacity to compete internationally. Research that lacks integrity damages its reputation and makes it difficult to form international relationships and collaborations.

It takes a coordinated effort from many parties, including the government, civil society, educational institutions, and the students themselves, to rid a nation's higher education systems of corruption. This effort helps to rebuild trust and promote progress in the nation.

Here are some key actions that must be completed to ensure a corruption-free education system in South Africa:

• Building institutional capacity: Enough funding should be given to educational institutions to support faculty development, research, and infrastructure development. Process streamlining and a decrease in corruption potential can be achieved through technological investments and the modernisation of administrative systems.

• Working together with civil society: Collaborations with civil society groups can assist raise awareness, keep an eye on institutional procedures, and offer knowledge of anti-corruption tactics. By interacting with the larger community, the message that corruption will not be accepted is reinforced.

• Strengthening legal and regulatory frameworks: To combat corruption in educational institutions, governments must enact stern anti-corruption laws and rules that are specifically suited to that purpose. These laws ought to include severe penalties for violators, and safeguards for informers.

• Improving honesty and accountability: Educational institutions should develop open processes for procurement, resource distribution, admissions, and other decisions. This entails releasing financial data to the public, carrying out routine audits, and setting up independent monitoring agencies to keep track of compliance.

• Supporting ethical leadership: It is essential to choose leaders based on their skill, moral history, and dedication to the principles of integrity and openness. Role models and ethical leaders help establish an environment of integrity throughout the organisation.

• Promoting student engagement: Students must be given the tools they need to actively participate in the fight against corruption, because they are crucial stakeholders. Institutions of higher learning should support student-led anti-corruption programs, encourage involvement in decision-making, and offer channels for reporting unethical activity.

Eradicating corruption in higher education system in South Africa is an essential step in building a more equitable, prosperous, and sustainable future for the nation.

When the education system is free from corruption, it can improve the quality of education, increased access to higher institution, enhanced research and innovation, and promote social and economic benefits.

Below are some of the advantages obtained when higher education system in South Africa is free from the claws of corruption:

• Quality education: There will be an improvement in the quality of education in South Africa when corruption is eradicated. Misappropriation of resources and compromise in academic standards due to corruption can erode the quality of education. A corruption-free system can focus on improving curriculum, infrastructure, and teaching quality.

• International collaboration: A reputable and corruption-free higher education system can attract foreign students and faculty, leading to increased international collaboration, knowledge exchange, and cultural diversity on campuses.

• Economic growth: A well-educated workforce contributes to economic growth and development. A corruption-free higher education system can produce a more skilled and knowledgeable workforce, which in turn can attract investment and boost economic productivity.

• Improving social cohesion: Corruption fosters inequality and undermines public confidence. A more equal and inclusive education system can be formed, increasing social cohesion and lowering disparities, by reclaiming institutions of higher learning from corruption.

• Merit-based admissions: A higher education system free from corruption makes sure that applicants are accepted and graduates are acknowledged for their abilities and merits. A transparent and non-corrupt admissions process based on merit ensures that the most qualified students are admitted, fostering a culture of excellence and competitiveness.

• Global competition: A higher education system free from corruption can enhance global competition among graduates produced in South Africa. This will help to ensure that graduates produced are well-prepared to compete in the global job market, and contribute to international research and innovation.

• Reduced brain drain: When higher education institutions are plagued by corruption, talented individuals may seek education and employment opportunities elsewhere. Eliminating corruption can reduce the brain drain, and encourage skilled professionals to stay in South Africa.

• Technological improvement: Institutions might concentrate on promoting an innovation and research excellence culture by reducing corruption. Investment in research and development can draw bright researchers, encourage ground-breaking discoveries, and propel technological improvements vital for societal advancement.

• Ethical values: A corruption-free education system help to instill ethical values in students, as they are less likely to engage in corrupt practices. This contributes to the development of responsible citizens in the education system in South Africa.

Although the road to regaining these institutions may be difficult, the benefits are great.

For the benefit of our society, let's work together to instill a culture of honesty and responsibility in our higher education institutions.

Dr. Nneka Akwu is an academician and researcher. Dr. Paul Kariuki is the Executive Director of the Democracy Development Program (DDP). They write in their personal capacities.