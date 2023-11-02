Where the Springboks will be in Cape Town on Friday for our VICTORY tour

Some roads will close for a sea of green and gold when Cape Town celebrates the Springboks’ victory in the Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks and South Africa are still celebrating that we are a four-time Rugby World Cup-winning country - making history, creating hope and a new public holiday.

RELATED: RAMAPHOSA DECLARES 15 DECEMBER A PUBLIC HOLIDAY TO CELEBRATE HOPE & UNITY IN SA

Fans around the country have a chance to share in the Springboks' victory as they head to major cities for their victory parade.

RELATED: MZANSI UNITES TO WELCOME THE WORLD CHAMPION SPRINGBOKS AT OR TAMBO

RELATED: GET READY, MZANSI! SA RUGBY CONFIRMS SPRINGBOKS VICTORY TOUR

Capetonians can watch the nation's back-to-back champions parade through the City on Friday (3 November) in the following areas:

CBD

• Departs City Hall for CBD Parade at 12:15pm

• Buses depart City Hall along Darling Street

• Left into Adderley Street

• Left into Bureau Street

• Right into Parliament Street

• Proceed to the Madiba statue in front of the National Assembly

• Left into Bureau Street

• Left into Adderley Street and right into Wale Street

• Left into Long Street

• Right into Buitensingel

• Right into Loop Street

• Right into Strand Street

• Left into Adderley Street

• Along Adderley Street to Hertzog Boulevard

• Right into Hertzog Boulevard

• Along Hertzog Boulevard onto Nelson Mandela Boulevard

• Arrives on Bunga Avenue to Washington Drive towards Jakes Gerwel

• Cross over into Jakkelsvlei Laan

• Right into Valhalla Drive

• Right into Robert Sobukwe Drive

• En route to CT International Airport

Langa

• Bunga Avenue

• Briton Street

• Jungle Walk

• Langalibalele Drive

• Jakes Gerwel

Bonteheuwel

• Jakkelsvlei Avenue

• Valhalla Drive

• Robert Sobukwe Drive

Residents and motorists are alerted to temporary road closures for the event in the CBD between 10am and 2pm and are invited to come and celebrate with our champs!

This article first appeared on KFM : Where the Springboks will be in Cape Town on Friday for our VICTORY tour