Godongwana: Treasury won't bail out Transnet until it's seen a turnaround plan

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says Treasury won’t be doling out billions of rands to struggling state-owned logistics company, Transnet, until it’s seen a credible turnaround plan.

It was singled out in his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) as one of the major contributors to the sluggish economy that’s led to an under-recovery of revenue to fund the country’s budget.

Fielding questions from MPs of Parliament’s three finance committees on Thursday, Godongwana said government doesn’t want to go down the same road it has with Eskom when it comes to unconditional bailouts.

Godongwana said that Transnet was looking for at least R50 billion in each of the next two years to fund a turnaround plan.

But he said that Treasury had only just started talks with the ailing logistics company a week ago to understand its needs.

"Obviously, we don’t want to repeat the template which has happened with others. An example for instance, we’ve had Eskom for years - a combined figure of half a trillion rand - without necessarily focusing on power to the grid."

On Wednesday, Godongwana tabled an amendment to the R250 billion Eskom Debt Relief Act that will allow him to reduce allocations to the electricity company and to demand interest on the repayments.

Treasury said on Thursday it had yet to decide on what that interest rate would be.