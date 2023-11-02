EC health dept ready to support traditional leaders as initiation season begins

Hundreds of young men are set to go to the mountains over the weekend in the Eastern Cape as part of the annual initiation season.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape Health Department says it is ready to provide medical support to traditional leaders in the province as the summer initiation season begins.

The department said it had measures in place to ensure that health regulations were followed during medical procedures.

The Eastern Cape Health Department said it works closely with initiation schools to ensure that health standards are upheld when traditional surgeons carry out circumcisions.

The department said it was providing medical officers to assess the health of the young men before they leave this weekend and will make doctors available to assist should a need arise.

Spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the department was also available to intervene if any of the initiates experienced complications.

"We also assist the boys who may be at medical risk during their stay in the bush. We work with the government in ensuring that we preserve the lives of those who are going to the bush."

At least 20 initiates died last year in the Eastern Cape, with the causes of death including dehydration, underlying health conditions and diabetes.

The provincial government says this year it's looking to curb these deaths and is working to ensure that there are no fatalities recorded from the initiation.