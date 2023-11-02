Court mediation process ongoing to determine fate of D6 families facing eviction

The families, who survived the forced removals from District Six during apartheid, have been living in the cottages for three generations since the 1920s.

CAPE TOWN - A court mediation process is underway to determine whether the families residing in six cottages in Searle Street in District Six will be evicted.

After being issued with eviction notices by a purchaser from Gauteng, who bought the cottages for R2.4 million, the families have made a desperate appeal to the state to expropriate the land and halt the eviction process.

Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney, Jonty Cogger, said this was an exciting opportunity for the state.

"The homes were sold by the order of the Sisters of the Holy Cross to a private individual, who now seeks to evict them and develop the land. The City of Cape Town has offered them emergency housing 30km away in Mfuleni."

Cogger said it was ironic that the families survived apartheid's forced removals only to face a repetition of that trauma through this pending eviction.

"Given this context and the enduring legacy of apartheid, the legal battle to force the state to expropriate the Searle Street cottages and preserve existing affordable homes might offer a solution. This avenue should be explored to shield these families who survived eviction during the apartheid era only to face a distressing repetition of that trauma."

He said the mediation between all the parties concerned was ongoing.