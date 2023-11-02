Biden endorses AGOA as day one of forum kicks off at Nasrec

US President Joe Biden, in a short statement released on Wednesday, said that he had encouraged Congress to re-authorise AGOA in a timely fashion.

JOHANNESBURG - US President Joe Biden has endorsed the 20th Annual African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), as South Africa kicks off day one of the forum.

He also said it's important to modernise the act, so that it can make the most of economic opportunities in the coming decade.

AGOA gives some African countries preferential access to the US trade market.

It's been a relatively subdued start to the AGOA Summit at Nasrec, which has already received a stamp of approval from US President Joe Biden.

In a statement on Wednesday, Biden said that the AGOA was facilitating private-sector-led economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa through increasing the competitiveness of African products, diversifying its exports and enabling the creation of thousands of new quality jobs.

On the flip side, he said it also provided the US with a more competitive environment for businesses operating in Africa.

Biden said that he was committed to working with Congress and the African partners to renew the law beyond 2025.

African countries want to push for a ten-year extension, while some in Congress want it to possibly last 20 years.

On Friday, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa will address this event.