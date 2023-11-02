ANC prospects in 2024 unlikely to impact Treasury's fiscal plans: Godongwana

Godongwana said he doesn’t believe there will be such a drastic change in government in 2024, nor that election outcomes will require the Treasury to revise the country’s fiscal path.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said he doesn’t think the African National Congress’s (ANC) prospects in the 2024 national elections will impact Treasury’s fiscal plans over the medium term.

Lower-than-expected revenue, growing debt, and a stagnant economy are all contributing to Godongwana’s hard line of slashing departmental budgets in response to grim mid-term budget figures.

Treasury has warned of intentions to hike taxes in the new year, as it looks to fund a R15 billion budget shortfall.

But the details are scant.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of parliament on Wednesday, Godongwana said historically, the ANC always enters an election race with less than 50% support.

"A scenario post elections in 2024, is a government in which the ANC will be part. I don’t see a scenario of a government of which the ANC would not be a part."

Godongwana said the instability witnessed in local government where coalitions have been necessary to form a majority council would not be preferable at the national level.

"I suspect no one is going to form a government without the ANC or alternatively the ANC will form a government."

Godongwana said he believes voters and mature political parties will opt for stability over the uncertainty of fragile coalitions.