AGOA forum gets underway, Africa's industrial development set to be focal point

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) business forum kicked off at Nasrec on Thursday morning, where trade delegates from the African continent met with United States (US) officials to talk shop.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) business forum kicked off at Nasrec on Thursday morning, where trade delegates from the African continent met with United States (US) officials to talk shop.

This is the third time the AGOA forum has been hosted in Southern Africa, after Zambia in 2011 and Mauritius in 2003.

Business, labour and trade officials will meet over three days to discuss the future of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), with discussions on plans to bolster trade relations between the US and Africa expected to take place.

READ MORE:

More than 30 countries currently benefit from duty-free access to the US market, especially for the agriculture and manufacturing industries.

South Africa also exports about R10 billion worth of wine every year to more than 125 countries worldwide, with the US being one of the highest value-generating destinations.

These are among industries that hope the pact will continue to give them an edge on competitive pricing and a better return on investment.

Though the flagship programme remains popular, there are some concerns it is still underutilised.

Delegates are expected to use this leg to find ways to boost the region’s industrial development.