Zuma's private prosecution of Downer, Maughan case back in court

The private prosecution was set aside as unlawful and an abuse of process in June. The Pietermaritzburg High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal have both found against Jacob Zuma, but he’s now approached the Constitutional Court.

JOHANNESBURG - State advocate Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan return to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday.

This is for the private prosecution that former president Jacob Zuma instituted against them over what he’s labelled the unlawful leaking of his medical information during the arms deal corruption case.

It’s expected to be a brief appearance, though, and that the matter will be postponed.

READ: SCA dismisses Zuma's application to appeal Maughan, Downer private prosecution

The private prosecution was set aside as unlawful and an abuse of process in June.

Having failed in an appeal bid before the High Court, though, Zuma’s now approached the Supreme Court of Appeal in a bid to overturn that ruling and as a result, it currently stands suspended.

Downer and Maughan have secured a special order making that decision immediately enforceable pending the outcome of the appeal process.

But Zuma is appealing that special order too.

The High Court and the SCA have both found against him, but he’s now approached the Constitutional Court.

Against this backdrop, Downer and Maughan do have to appear in the dock on Wednesday.

But it’s likely the matter will be postponed until the other matters have been finalised.