Zuma’s private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan postponed to 2024

The matter came before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday, where Judge Nkosinathi Chili postponed proceedings to 9 April 2024.

JOHANNESBURG - The private prosecution proceedings against State advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan will return to court in 2024.

The matter came before the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday, when it was postponed until April 2024.

The court in June set aside the private prosecution and since refused him leave to appeal the ruling but he’s now approaching the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

READ MORE:

Jacob Zuma’s SCA appeal bid would suspend the ruling, setting aside the private prosecution but Downer and Maughan have also now secured a special order making it immediately enforceable.

Zuma is now appealing that special order too, though.

The SCA already dismissed his appeal against the special order, and he has now approached the Constitutional Court.

But counsel for Downer and Maughan on Wednesday argued, as it stood, there was no valid private prosecution, pointing to case law on these kinds of special orders to the effect that “the decision made by the ‘next highest court’ in the appeal process is final”.

They also pointed out provisions in the Superior Courts Act that an appeal against this kind of order doesn’t suspend it.

Nonetheless, Judge Nkosinathi Chili on Wednesday afternoon instead postponed the matter to 9 April 2024.