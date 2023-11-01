Zanele Potelwa the newest host of 'Expresso Morning Show'

One of the biggest names in the local entertainment industry, Potelwa is an award-winning broadcaster, who calls the move to Expresso 'a dream come true'.

JOHANNESBURG - Zanele Potelwa is the newest member of the hosting crew for S3's Expresso Morning Show.

One of the biggest names in the local entertainment industry, Potelwa is an award-winning broadcaster, who counts among others 5FM, SABC 1's Selimathunzi and SABC Sport's Netball World Cup as feathers in her cap.

The 29-year-old called the move to Expresso a career highlight.

"When we speak of dreams coming true, working for Cardova and the Expresso Morning Show is exactly that. A few years ago, when Expresso had their presenter search, I didn’t enter, but I still posted a video online of how I would have entered, had I been able to at the time. It has always been something I hoped for and Expresso has always been a show I admired."

Head of local productions at the SABC, Lala Tuku said they are pleased when in-house groomed talent soars.

“Zanele's arrival marks an exciting addition to the Expresso family, and her longstanding association with the SABC only adds to this excitement. It’s exciting to see Zanele crossover between SABC radio and TV channels as she adds her fresh voice to conversations on the platforms. Her vibrant personality and deep-rooted connection to the SABC makes her the perfect fit for this dynamic platform.”

The East-London born broadcaster added that she hopes she inspires other young people who may feel that their dreams have been delayed.

"I hope that my dream coming true will serve as a reminder to everyone, especially young people, that dreams are real and that blessings that come later don't always mean they won't come. I'm incredibly appreciative to God for this wonderful chance, the powerful SABC for their confidence in me, and Cardova for their support. "